NEET UG: Biometric glitches won’t bar entry, says NTA

The move comes amid concerns over last-mile technical disruptions, with the NTA underlining its intent to ensure a smooth and fair examination process without undue stress on candidates.

In a public notice, the agency said candidates facing biometric authentication failures due to device malfunction, poor data quality, connectivity issues with UIDAI, or physical inability to provide biometric data will still be permitted to enter the examination hall. “However, such candidates will be required to submit a written undertaking in the prescribed format, which will be made available at the examination centre,” the NTA said.