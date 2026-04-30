NEET UG: Biometric glitches won’t bar entry, says NTA

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday issued an advisory assuring candidates that biometric verification issues will not prevent them from appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 examination scheduled on May 3.
The move comes amid concerns over last-mile technical disruptions, with the NTA underlining its intent to ensure a smooth and fair examination process without undue stress on candidates.
In a public notice, the agency said candidates facing biometric authentication failures due to device malfunction, poor data quality, connectivity issues with UIDAI, or physical inability to provide biometric data will still be permitted to enter the examination hall. “However, such candidates will be required to submit a written undertaking in the prescribed format, which will be made available at the examination centre,” the NTA said.
The agency reiterated that biometric verification remains mandatory after frisking, but clarified that procedural lapses will not disadvantage candidates.
Importantly, the NTA emphasised that candidates will not be disturbed during the examination hours from 2 pm to 5 pm. For PwD and PwBD candidates, this protection extends up to 6 pm where applicable.