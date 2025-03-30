NEET culprit Palaniswami staging political drama, says Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday criticised Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), holding him responsible for the introduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the State.

Addressing reporters after inaugurating cooling water booths in Saidapet, the minister said, "Edappadi Palaniswami, who is now using NEET for political propaganda, is the very person who paved the way for its implementation in Tamil Nadu. People are well aware of who truly enabled NEET's entry. During both M Karunanidhi's and J Jayalalithaa's administrations, the entrance exam was not allowed in the State. It was Palaniswami who generously opened the doors for it, acting as a conduit for the BJP government's anti-people policies. The AIADMK, which ruled for a decade, was responsible for bringing numerous schemes and laws that harmed the interests of Tamil Nadu's people. Their recent statements on NEET are not just ironic but also misleading."

He further criticised EPS for allegedly supporting the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, stating, "He continues to stand by policies that do not serve Tamil Nadu's interests."

Highlighting the DMK government's proactive measures to combat the rising temperature of an intense summer, the Health minister said, "DMK workers across the State are setting up neer mor pandal to provide buttermilk and drinking water to the public. Additionally, cold drinking water dispensers will be operational 24/7 in key areas like Saidapet, Kotturpuram, Ekkattuthangal, and Velachery. People should consume ample water to stay safe amid summer heat, the minister urged, asking them to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and minimise exposure to direct sunlight between 12 PM and 3 PM."

Actor Soori, who took part in the event, emphasised the significance of water conservation. "Water is the essence of life. Providing clean drinking water is a noble initiative, and I thank the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for this effort. We must also remember to keep water outside our homes for animals during the summer," he said.