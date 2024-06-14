NEET: Cancellation of grace marks is admission of union govt’s ineptitude, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday slammed the union government for agreeing to cancel grace marks in NEET to wriggle out of the recent scam and said that the only solution for the issue was to restore the role of state governments in deciding the method of selection for MBSS courses.



Stating that the Union Government's attempt to wriggle out of the recent #NEET Scam by agreeing to cancellation of grace marks was another "admission of their own ineptitude", Chief Minister Stalin said that it should not be allowed to divert the attention away from the core problems of irregularities and unprofessional conduct of exams, after taking away the right of States.

"While condemning their incompetence as well apathy towards the agony of lakhs of students, we reiterate that the only solution for this issue is to restore the role of state governments in deciding the method of selection for MBBS courses, " Stalin said, in a message posted on his official 'X' page.

In the backdrop of the NEET scam rocking the nation, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said that his party (DMK) was first to foresee the hazards of NEET and undertook a large-scale campaign against it.



A Bill adopted in the State Assembly by Stalin's government seeking exemption for the state from the NEET awaits Presidential assent after inordinate delay from the Tamil Nadu governor's side.

Unlike in the past, the likes of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and a few other senior leaders have already flagged the scam in the NEET this time with many demanding a thorough probe into the alleged scam.