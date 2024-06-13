Restore role of state govts in deciding method of selection for MBBS: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the Centre agreeing to cancel grace marks awarded in NEET 2024 is another admission of its own 'ineptitude' and batted for restoration of the role of state governments in deciding the method of selection for MBBS.

The CM, in a post on X said: "The Union Government’s attempt to wriggle out of the recent #NEET scam by agreeing to cancellation of grace marks is another admission of their own ineptitude. It should not be allowed to divert the attention away from the core problems of irregularities and unprofessional conduct of exams, after taking away the right of States.

While condemning their incompetence as well apathy towards the agony of lakhs of students, we reiterate that the only solution for this issue is to restore the role of state governments in deciding the method of selection for MBBS courses."

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK, main opposition AIADMK and other parties barring the BJP are opposed to NEET and seek its abolition.