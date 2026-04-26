NEET 2026 hall ticket released: How to download admit card, other key information for candidates

CHENNAI: The hall tickets for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026 have been released today, offering relief and clarity to lakhs of medical aspirants ahead of the exam scheduled on May 3.
Around 28 lakh candidates across India, including nearly 2 lakh students from Tamil Nadu, have registered for the entrance test for admission to MBBS, BDS, Siddha and other medical courses. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, has made the admit cards available on its official website.
Candidates can download their hall tickets from neet.nta.nic.in by entering their application number and date of birth.
The admit card contains key details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, exam centre and important instructions to be followed on the exam day, said a Maalaimalar report.
Students are advised to carefully read the guidelines mentioned in the hall ticket and ensure they carry it to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it. Strict checking procedures will be followed at the centres, and candidates are encouraged to arrive early to avoid last-minute stress.
Candidates appearing for NEET UG 2026 are required to adhere to a strict dress code issued by the National Testing Agency. Students are advised to wear light, comfortable clothing and avoid outfits with long sleeves or heavy designs. Footwear should be simple, with slippers or sandals with low heels being preferred.
Those opting for customary or cultural attire must report to the examination centre well in advanceat least an hour before the last reporting time to complete additional security checks. Accessories such as watches, wristbands, bracelets and any form of jewellery should be avoided. Metallic items and ornaments are strictly not permitted inside the exam hall.
In special cases such as medical needs or unavoidable circumstances, candidates must seek prior approval from the NTA before the admit cards are issued.
Candidates are prohibited from carrying any written or printed material, including bits of paper. Stationery items such as pencil boxes, geometry instruments, writing pads, calculators, log tables and electronic pens are not allowed.
Electronic and communication devices including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers and smart bands are strictly banned. Personal belongings such as wallets, handbags, belts, caps and sunglasses must also be left outside.
Watches, cameras, ornaments or any metallic objects are not permitted. Candidates should also avoid carrying food items or water bottles unless specifically allowed under special conditions.
Any item that could potentially be used for unfair practices, including hidden electronic devices, will lead to strict action. Students are therefore advised to carry only essential documents and follow all guidelines carefully to ensure a smooth entry process.
How to download the NEET hall ticket?
Visit the official NTA NEET website, click on the hall ticket download link, enter your application number and date of birth, and download the admit card for future use.
What should candidates keep in mind on NEET exam day?
Carry the printed hall ticket to the exam centre, follow all instructions mentioned on it, and be prepared for thorough security checks before entering the examination hall.