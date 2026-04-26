NEET 2026 hall ticket released: How to download admit card, other key information for candidates

Around 28 lakh candidates across India, including nearly 2 lakh students from Tamil Nadu, have registered for the entrance test for admission to MBBS, BDS, Siddha and other medical courses. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, has made the admit cards available on its official website.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from neet.nta.nic.in by entering their application number and date of birth.

The admit card contains key details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, exam centre and important instructions to be followed on the exam day, said a Maalaimalar report.

Students are advised to carefully read the guidelines mentioned in the hall ticket and ensure they carry it to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it. Strict checking procedures will be followed at the centres, and candidates are encouraged to arrive early to avoid last-minute stress.