NEET 2024: Over 1.5 Lakh TN students appear for exam amidst heat

CHENNAI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses by the National Testing Agency was conducted across the country on Sunday.

With NEET exemption not in sight for medical aspirants in the State, more than 1.5 lakh candidates from Tamil Nadu took the NEET examination this year. A total of 24 lakh aspirants are expected to have appeared for the exam in 557 cities across the country.

The frisking was conducted for all the candidates without any major hassle for all the students upon entry to the center. However, the scorching heat gave a tough time to the students. The students were sent to the examination centres by 11 am and the examination commenced at 2 pm.

Amidst allegations of paper leaks, the National Testing Agency clarified that there was the wrong distribution of question papers by the Center Superintendent of an examination center in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Due to which some candidates, despite being stopped by the invigilators, forcibly came out of the examination center with question papers.

Except the said examination centre, the examination started smoothly at the scheduled time in all other examination centers and was conducted peacefully.

Due to this issue, question papers coming out after the commencement of the examination have not affected the examination being conducted at other examination centres.