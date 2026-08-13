Need to freeze, not a fair one; new PM will rise from Tamil Nadu: Minister Aadhav

Thanking DMK president MK Stalin, who was the first to raise his voice against delimitation, Arjuna said that if all parties raised their voices together, Bills such as the NEET legislation could not be passed.

Cautioning against the proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent, the minister said that even if the Union government implemented it, the Hindi-speaking states would dominate Parliament, which would be unjust to the southern States.

"Tamil Nadu needs only a freeze on delimitation, not fair delimitation. The 543 constituencies in India should continue. No one is seeking an increase in the number of Parliament constituencies. We should not fall into the trap of the Hindi-speaking States," Aadhav said.