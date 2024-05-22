Nearly two lakh students have enrolled for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As still two weeks are there to go for the last date of registration, the students' enrollment for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rose to about two lakh with one lakh candidates having completed all the formalities including uploading their certificates.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts TNEA, started the registration process from May 6. In less than one week from the beginning of enrollment, the number of applications touched one lakh.

A senior official from the DOTE said that as on May 22 till 6 pm, the number of applications registered online was 1,95,376. "Of the total registration, as many as 1,42,867 students have paid the fees," he said adding of the 1.5 lakh students, who have registered for admission, 1,03,320 candidates have uploaded their certificates".

He said though the last date of registration will be on June 6, students were allowed to upload their documents and certificates on or before June 12.

"On June 12 itself the students will be assigned random numbers", he said adding "from June 13, certification verification will be done online and also by physical mode".

Stating that the DOTE have established 115 student's facilitation centres (SFC) across the State including 11 in Chennai alone, he said "students, who find difficulty in uploading their certificates, could approach the SFC where the staff from the centre would help the students in this regard.

According to the schedule, the certificate verification will be done till June 30. After a gap of ten days, the much awaited rank/merit list will be released by DOTE.

"However, engineering counselling dates will be updated in accordance with All India Council for Technical (AICTE's) academic schedule", he said adding "the three-round of counselling is expected to be over at the end of August. For the first year students the counselling is likely to be opened in the first week of September".