Nearly Rs 600 crore seized in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, EC informs Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed the Madras High Court that Rs 599.24 crore was seized by flying squads and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) in Tamil Nadu during the 2026 Assembly elections.
The submission was made in a counter affidavit filed by Archana Patnaik, Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, before the Madras High Court. In the affidavit, she submitted that children cannot be used in election-related activities and that the Commission will examine the need for guidelines on campaigns targeting children.
She further submitted that the ECI has already put in place several measures to monitor election expenditure and prevent the distribution of money, including the deployment of Flying Squads, SSTs, and Video Surveillance Teams.
She stated that, since the Election Seizure Management System was activated, Rs 599.24 crore had been seized in Tamil Nadu by 2,283 Flying Squad Teams and 2,221 Static Surveillance Teams as of April 22, 2026.
Further submitting that children cannot be engaged in any election-related activity, she pointed out that the ECI had issued a press release in 2024 reiterating its directions that political parties and candidates should refrain from using children in political campaigns in any manner.
She also submitted that the Commission would examine the issue of campaigns targeting children to influence their parents or elders, particularly in the age of social media, and would issue suitable guidelines if the situation warrants.
Accordingly, she contended that the writ petition is not maintainable and is liable to be dismissed. The petition was filed by Advocate L Vasuki, a resident of Cuddalore district. In her plea, she alleged that widespread cash-for-vote allegations were reported across several constituencies in the State during the 2026 Assembly elections.
Contending that the exploitation of minor children for indirect electoral influence undermines constitutional morality and democratic fairness, she sought a direction to the ECI to conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations of corrupt practices allegedly committed by TVK, DMK, and AIADMK.