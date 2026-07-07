Nearly Rs 600 crore seized in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, EC informs Madras High Court

The submission was made in a counter affidavit filed by Archana Patnaik, Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, before the Madras High Court. In the affidavit, she submitted that children cannot be used in election-related activities and that the Commission will examine the need for guidelines on campaigns targeting children.

She further submitted that the ECI has already put in place several measures to monitor election expenditure and prevent the distribution of money, including the deployment of Flying Squads, SSTs, and Video Surveillance Teams.

She stated that, since the Election Seizure Management System was activated, Rs 599.24 crore had been seized in Tamil Nadu by 2,283 Flying Squad Teams and 2,221 Static Surveillance Teams as of April 22, 2026.