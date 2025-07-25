Nearly one lakh to participate in the second round of TN engineering counselling from July 26

CHENNAI: As the first round of counselling concluded, the second round of Tamil Nadu engineering counselling is all set to begin from Saturday, with nearly one lakh students from the general category expected to participate.

The second round of counselling assumes significance as a total of 98,564 students were eligible to participate, which is double compared to 39,145 applicants, who were in the first round. A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said that accordingly, students, who secured cut-off marks between 178.9 and 143, are expected to participate in the second round of counselling.

He said that the student's choice filling (interested courses and colleges according to the vacancies available at present) will be allowed from July 26 to July 28. "Tentative allotment of engineering seats will be released for these students on July 29", he said adding "the students have to confirm their tentative allocation from July 29 to July 30".

Stating after getting the confirmation from the students with regard to the tentative allotment, the official said "the provisional list will be released July 30 itself and the candidates should give confirmation on their joining dates according to the schedule".

The official said that at the same time, the second round of counselling will also begin for government school students from general category and availing 7.5% horizontal reservation quota on Saturday. "As many as 16,258 students will be participating", he said adding "for the government school students will also follow the same dates to provide information as it will be done for general category students".

The DOTE official said that the third and final round of counselling will be held from August 7 to August 9. "In which, students, who secured cut-off marks between 143 and 77.5 will participate", he said and pointed out that after completing all the formalities including supplementary counselling, the engineering admission will be completed on August 26.