NDRF, SDRF teams stationed in seven districts

CHENNAI: In view of the heavy rain forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, the Revenue Department has deployed National and State disaster response teams in vulnerable districts.

The Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, on Wednesday reviewed the precautionary measures taken by district administrations. According to the department, instructions were issued through a video conference to officials of the Delta and southern districts.

Precautionary measures were communicated to the District Collectors of Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Collectors have been directed to ensure proper water management in flood-prone areas and to shift residents of low-lying regions to relief camps if required and give special attention to persons with disabilities, pregnant women, children and the elderly during evacuation.

The department said all necessary arrangements had been made. Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force teams have been stationed in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai and Tiruvallur. National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in Tirunelveli, Villupuram and Chennai.