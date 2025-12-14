NDA coalition talks gain momentum in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Prime Minister’s proposed visit is also expected to coincide with key developments on the alliance front. Sources said the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu is likely to take concrete shape before Pongal, with several regional parties expected to join the coalition.

During his stay,Modi is likely to hold meetings with NDA leaders to finalise electoral strategy and coordination. The BJP is currently in talks with multiple parties, including the PMK, DMDK, AMMK and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.

Party insiders said efforts are underway to conclude alliance negotiations ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Sources also claimed that VK Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, is in discussions with the NDA. An insider said she is expected to work for the alliance’s success, though she remains barred from contesting elections.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran left for New Delhi to meet the party high command and attend the release of a commemorative postal stamp honouring King Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II.