NCPCR officer’s statement on two-finger test false, abuse of power: Health Minister

CHENNAI: Denying the statement by a member of the team sent by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to investigate the alleged case of two-finger test in Chidambaram, Health Minister Subramanian said the official was abusing the power of office by making false statements.

He said that the NCPCR was still investigating the matter, and that an ultrasound scan was done by the officials of the State Health Department as soon as the child was admitted.

Speaking to media-persons during an inspection of the manufacturing system of Indian medicines at IMPCOPS head office, Subramanian explained, “The health department stated that the two-finger test was not done. Doctors have also clarified to the investigating officers that the medical treatment and tests were all carried out as per the government guidelines.”

Categorically refuting the Governor’s comment, he reiterated that an investigation was conducted by an officer of the NCPCR. “The State Health Department has fully cooperated with the investigation. Doctors have given very clear explanations to all the questions asked. The officer was fully satisfied with the investigation but they have given the news in favour of the Governor’s comment,” he pointed out.

The Minister also accused the NCPCR officer of making a wrong statement about the case. “It’s an abuse of authority to make false statements. The existence of commissions is to instil confidence in the people and find a good solution through an honest inquiry. Giving out wrong information to the public will create unnecessary fear and insecurity,” opined Subramanian.

Regarding the inauguration of the Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy (built at a cost of Rs 230 cr), the minister said, “We’ve asked President Droupadi Murmu for a date for the inauguration which is under construction in Guindy. Inauguration date will be announced once the works are nearing completion.”

43 appointment orders given at IMPCOPS

Health Minister Ma Subramanian issued appointment orders to 43 persons at the head office of the Indian Medical Practitioners Co-operative Pharmacy and Stores (IMPCOPS) in Tiruvanmiyur on Friday. He said that the sales of IMPCOPS-medicines were close to Rs 55 crore this year and Rs 52 crore last year. “Sales are increasing continuously due to the excellent performance of the management. The store’s target is to take the sales to Rs 100 crore in the future,” said Subramanian. “Medicines are being produced here with the highest quality raw materials, using over 900 machines in the medicine making system known as Kalvam.”