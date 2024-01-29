NCCF launches ‘Bharat’ Pulses at 'subsidised' prices in TN

CHENNAI: The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF), a unit of the Indian government's Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, has launched the "Bharat Dal" brand in Tamil Nadu to offer consumers rice and premium pulses at discounted prices.



Currently, 50 mobile vans in each district's major towns and villages sell Bharat Dal brand chana dal directly to consumers. A hundred mobile outlets will be added, and shortly, other products including atta, rice, and moong dal will be available.

This NCCF effort seeks to align with the goal of of stabilising prices, reducing food inflation, and increasing domestic availability. Bharat Dal is sold at various locations in North India with a good response from customers.

The Centre maintains a buffer stock of five important pulses—chana, toor, urad, moong, and masur—under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) in order to make pulses accessible to consumers at reasonable costs.

To regulate prices, the stocks from the buffer are released into the market in a targeted and calibrated manner. In accordance with this arrangement, the chana dal is also supplied to state governments for use in their welfare programmes, law enforcement, jails, and retail establishments run by cooperatives and enterprises under state government supervision.

AASSAAN Global Trade, has been appointed as the authorised distributor of Bharat Dal, a press release said.