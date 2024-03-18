NCB brings 'drug kingpin' Jaffer Sadiq back to Chennai from Delhi to question him further

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday brought drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq from Delhi to Chennai.

A team of investigators has been questioning him at the NCB zonal office since the morning. He may be later taken to his house on Arulanandam Street in Santhome or to his godown in Perungudi.

Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil film producer and an expelled DMK man, allegedly worked as a master brain in smuggling out narcotics, worth Rs.2000 crore, abroad mixed with multi-grain mix and grated coconut in the last three years.

He was arrested on March 9 by NCB Delhi. He had gone underground for nearly three weeks though his associates were arrested in Delhi in February.

While Sadiq was on the run, the NCB team armed with court order had broken open his house in his absence in Santhome and had carried out searches.