NCB attaches properties of Chennai couple accused of drug peddling

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has attached properties worth Rs 2 crore, including four agricultural lands and eleven residential plots owned by a couple arrested in connection with a methamphetamine bust last year.

According to NCB officials, they secured confirmation from the office of the competent authority and administrator under the SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act) and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act to attach the immovable properties acquired using drug money.

In June 2024, NCB, Chennai, had seized 1.47 kg of methamphetamine near Red Hills and arrested seven persons. Rs 1.2 crore, 30,000 USD in cash and some Sri Lankan currency were seized from the shop of a hawala operative who was linked with the drug trafficking syndicate.

Subsequent investigations led NCB to the properties owned by a couple, Nisardeen and Rafiya Sahana, which were bought using drug money.

“This case exemplifies our commitment to curbing drug trafficking by targeting the economic backbone of such networks. Freezing assets derived from illegal activity sends a strong message,” an official statement said.