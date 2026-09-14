Navigate with wisdom; don’t compromise: PM Anwar to Vijay

A

No, it is not true. Some of the media takes a very negative view, which is not fair. From the beginning, Chief Minister Vijay’s office said the date was difficult because he was trying to adjust his schedule. I also had difficulty because, after Kerala, I am going to the Maldives. I had a small window and the dates did not match. He tried, and we delayed the programme to accommodate him, but he was already committed to major programmes, overseas investments and other engagements. Finally, I told him, “It is okay. I will continue with Kerala and the Maldives, but I cannot proceed to TN.” He will probably join us in Malaysia.