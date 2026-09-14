Malaysia PM Anwar dismisses reports alleging Chennai snub by CM, says Vijay may visit Malaysia

CHENNAI: Dismissing reports that his government’s goodwill gesture of including Chennai in his India visit was not reciprocated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said scheduling difficulties on both sides prevented the visit. He said Chief Minister Vijay would “probably join us in Malaysia”.
In an exclusive interview to Thanthi TV, Prime Minister Anwar said Vijay’s office had conveyed from the beginning itself that the date was difficult but the chief minister was trying to adjust his schedule.
Anwar said he, too, had a limited window, as he was travelling to Kerala before heading to the Maldives.
Despite efforts to accommodate each other’s schedules, the dates did not match, he said.
“Even then, he tried. We delayed, trying to accommodate, but he was already committed to major programmes, overseas investments, and some other programmes,” Anwar said.
He said he eventually told Vijay: “‘It is okay. I will continue with Kerala and the Maldives, but I cannot proceed to Tamil Nadu.’ He will probably join us in Malaysia.”
Rejecting reports in sections of the Malaysian media that the Tamil Nadu government had failed to reciprocate the gesture, Anwar said: “No, it is not true. Some of this media takes a very negative view, which is not fair.”
Anwar said he would love to visit Chennai and looked forward to its food, culture and people.
He added that Vijay’s popularity among Malaysian Tamils could help strengthen India-Malaysia ties, particularly if he visits Malaysia.