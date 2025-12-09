Naval pilots graduate from INS Rajali’s helicopter training school in Arakkonam

CHENNAI: Sixteen naval pilots from the Helicopter Training School (HTS) at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, graduated on Tuesday after completing a 22-week training programme. The officers were part of the 105th Helicopter Conversion Course of Indian Naval Air Squadron 561.

The passing-out parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, who presented the graduating pilots with their Golden Wings. Senior naval officers, instructors and family members of the trainees were present at the ceremony.

Lt. Aditya Singh Gaur received the Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy for standing first in order of merit in flying. Lt. Nikhil Tyagi was awarded the Governor of Kerala Rolling Trophy for securing first place in the overall order of merit during the course.

HTS has trained 884 pilots over the past five decades, including personnel from the Indian Navy, the Coast Guard and friendly foreign nations. It functions as the Navy’s specialised helicopter conversion training centre. Naval aviators first undergo basic flying training at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam, after which selected pilots are posted to INS Rajali for rotary-wing training.

The newly trained pilots will now be deployed to frontline units of the Indian Navy. Their operational roles will include maritime reconnaissance, surveillance, search and rescue missions and anti-piracy operations across India’s maritime zones.