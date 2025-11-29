National Green Tribunal directive: Ports Ministry asked to aid in Charru removal

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to extend all support to the Tamil Nadu government in removing Charru mussel (Kakka Aazhi) from Ennore creek and the Kosasthalaiyar River.

While hearing a case pertaining to the invasive alien species, judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Prashant Gargava observed that though the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is already a party to the proceeding, the bench has yet to receive any response from them.

"Nevertheless, the State government is at liberty to approach Port authorities for assistance. We also direct Port authorities to extend maximum support to effectively address the crisis," the bench directed.

Earlier, the state government informed the bench that the Water Resources Department has initiated efforts to prevent further spread of Charru Mussel within the ecosystem. "The State has sanctioned Rs 56.50 crore for the purpose, and an administrative approval is awaited," the government submitted.

Noting that four dredgers, four amphibian excavators and other machines are being used to remove the mussels, the bench said similar dredgers had previously been used by the State for handling fly ash, albeit on a rental basis.

"In the same manner, we direct the authorities to promptly commence action by hiring necessary machinery; we further direct that financial sanction be expedited. Let the work commence at the hotspots first," the bench observed.

The government had earlier submitted that any assistance from Port authorities would be greatly appreciated.

According to a survey by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, the economic impact of the invasion of the Charru Mussel on local livelihoods has been severe.

It also warned against the dredging of the mussel as a permanent solution and explained that dredging involves digging up sediment from the estuary floor, which will not just remove the invasive mussels but also destroy eggs, larvae, and native species inhabiting the mud.