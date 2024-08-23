National Deworming Day awareness program being implemented by TN health department

CHENNAI: National Deworming Day awareness program is being observed by the state health department for a week until August 30.

The program is celebrated in two phases- in February and in August. Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the program and said that the program aims to deworm children and adolescents aged 1-19 years and women aged 20-30 years.

The theme of this year's program is "Eliminate STH: Invest in a healthier future for children". According to the World Health Organization, 24 percent of the world's population is affected by intestinal worms. Intestinal worms are parasites that live in the human gut and feed on blood and nutrients, leading to anemia, malnutrition, and stunted growth.

Health minister said that the program is being implemented in all primary health centers, sub-centers, anganwadi centers, government and government-aided schools, private schools, and colleges. The program aims to deworm 2.15 crore children and 54.67 lakh women.

The program is being implemented by 54,400 Anganwadi workers, 61,500 school teachers and college professors, 12,000 health workers, and 2,650 ASHA workers.

The deworming tablet Albendazole helps in the elimination of intestinal worms, improved physical growth and weight gain, prevention of anaemia, improved immunity and resistance to other infections and also helps in improving cognitive function and learning ability.

"Parents are requested to ensure that their children take the deworming tablet and cooperate with the program to make it a success," the minister said.