Narrow escape for five youngsters as car goes up in flames in Salem

COIMBATORE: Five youngsters had a narrow escape as the car they were travelling in went up in flames in Salem on Saturday. According to police, Manivel, 28, Manikandan, 29, Manimuthu, 28, Harish, 30 and Lokesh, 29, all working in an IT firm in Salem were bound to Kallakurichi from Salem, when the incident happened. They were going to attend a marriage reception for their friend.

While nearing Vazhapadi on Salem-Chennai National Highways, smoke began to billow out of the engine area of the car. Soon it caught fire, and five panicked youths got down the vehicle and ran to safety. In a short while, the entire car was engulfed in fire. On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel arrived and doused the fire after a long struggle.