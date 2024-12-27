Narrow escape for 40 Melmaruvathur pilgrims as bus plunges into ravine near Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: A bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a ravine near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, leaving 40 injured.

According to a Thanthi TV report, 52 women pilgrims from Ettiyampatti village in Dharmapuri district were traveling to the Melmaruvathur temple.

When the bus was travelling near to Dheeran Chinnamalai private school, the driver lost control and veered off the road, causing the vehicle to plunge into a 20-foot deep ravine.

As a result, 40 people, including the driver, were injured and were rushed to the Uthangarai Government Hospital for treatment.