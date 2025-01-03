Narikurava man booked for shooting, killing pet dog who chased him

CHENNAI: Pallipattu police in the neighbouring Tiruvallur district have registered a case against a 60-year-old Narikurava man named Shogat for allegedly shooting and killing a pet Chippiparai dog with a country-made rifle on Wednesday after the dog started chasing him. Police have not arrested the man.

Shogat hunts small birds and cats to make a living. On Saturday, as he was hunting near a field, the complainant, Dilli Babu, and his pet dog ventured into the field. Hearing Shogat shoot his rifle, the dog started barking and chasing him. Shogat ran for a few metres and then shot the dog, leading it to collapse on the ground, police said. The animal was then taken to a nearby hospital where it was declared dead.

Dilli Babu caught hold of Shogat and handed him over to the police. Based on the former’s complaint, a case has been registered and an inquiry is on. The police said that Shogat had a license for his country-made rifle.