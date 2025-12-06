Nanjil Sampath named TVK campaign secretary

CHENNAI: Nanjil Sampath, who joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday, has been appointed as the party's Campaign Secretary, party president Vijay announced on Saturday.

In a statement, Vijay described Sampath as one of Tamil Nadu's senior political leaders, an exceptional orator, and a person known for his warm and affable nature. Welcoming him into TVK, Vijay said he was delighted to have him join the movement for people-centric politics.

Announcing his new role, Vijay said, "I am pleased to state that Nanjil Sampath has been appointed as the Campaign Secretary of TVK. He will carry out his responsibilities in coordination with the party's General Secretary, N Anand."

Vijay urged party functionaries and cadres to extend their full cooperation to Sampath in discharging his duties.

"I request all office-bearers and members to offer him complete support as he works for the people," he added.