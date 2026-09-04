Nanguneri double murder: SIT formed after MHC raps ‘casual’ probe

MADURAI: In compliance with the order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari on Friday formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further investigate the Nanguneri double murder case, as the court slammed the casual attitude of the local police, blaming the incident on casteism without evidence.
The SIT has been tasked with examining the role of each accused, re-examining witness statements, and examining mobile phones, call detail records (CDRs), digital evidence, alleged Instagram groups/chats, CCTV footage, and other relevant materials. “The SIT will conduct further investigation in a fair and proper manner and ascertain the real motive behind the incident,” Bidari said in the order issued constituting the SIT.
Shanmugam, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Against Women and Children (CWC), has been appointed as the investigating officer. Deputy Inspector General of Police R Thirunavukkarasu, Tirunelveli Range, will closely supervise the investigation.
According to the prosecution, seven persons, armed with sickles, entered Perumpathu village in Nanguneri on the evening of March 2, 2026. They attacked John Mark, who was standing near a welding shop, and another man, a migrant worker from Odisha, who was passing by on a bicycle. Both succumbed to their injuries.
The court, in its order, observed that the investigation had been conducted casually without even ascertaining the real cause behind the killings. “From the material collected by the investigating agency, I could not find out the real reason for the incident, and even the reasons projected by the investigating agency are illogical and not supported by material evidence,” the court observed. It also condemned the investigating officer for “mechanically” giving a caste angle to the Nanguneri double murder case.
In view of these observations, the court directed the IG, South Zone, to consider forming a special team to find out the truth.
Bidari also directed the Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, to extend necessary assistance to the SIT and make available the entire case records, necessary police personnel, vehicles and other support for effective further investigation. He also directed that the necessary instructions be issued to hand over all records relating to Nanguneri Police Station Crime No. 143 of 2026 to the SIT.
On completion of the investigation, the head of the SIT has been directed to submit a comprehensive report, along with all the evidence collected, to the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Madurai, and the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range.