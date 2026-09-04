Nanguneri double murder: SIT formed after MHC raps ‘casual’ probe

The SIT has been tasked with examining the role of each accused, re-examining witness statements, and examining mobile phones, call detail records (CDRs), digital evidence, alleged Instagram groups/chats, CCTV footage, and other relevant materials. “The SIT will conduct further investigation in a fair and proper manner and ascertain the real motive behind the incident,” Bidari said in the order issued constituting the SIT.

Shanmugam, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Against Women and Children (CWC), has been appointed as the investigating officer. Deputy Inspector General of Police R Thirunavukkarasu, Tirunelveli Range, will closely supervise the investigation.

According to the prosecution, seven persons, armed with sickles, entered Perumpathu village in Nanguneri on the evening of March 2, 2026. They attacked John Mark, who was standing near a welding shop, and another man, a migrant worker from Odisha, who was passing by on a bicycle. Both succumbed to their injuries.

The court, in its order, observed that the investigation had been conducted casually without even ascertaining the real cause behind the killings. “From the material collected by the investigating agency, I could not find out the real reason for the incident, and even the reasons projected by the investigating agency are illogical and not supported by material evidence,” the court observed. It also condemned the investigating officer for “mechanically” giving a caste angle to the Nanguneri double murder case.