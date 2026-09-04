Madras High Court raps communal angle of Nanguneri double-murder probe

“Two innocent persons have been killed, one of them a migrant worker from Odisha, and four others had been brutally attacked. Since the killings had taken place just prior to the notification for the Assembly elections, it was projected as though there was no law and order situation in the State,” observed Justice B Pugalendhi, while granting conditional bail to the appellant, against whom there was insufficient material to connect him to the offence.

According to the prosecution, seven persons, armed with sickles, entered Perumpathu village in Nanguneri on the evening of March 2, 2026. They attacked John Mark, who was standing near a welding shop, and another man, a migrant worker from Odisha who was passing by on a bicycle. Both succumbed to their injuries.

The court observed that while the initial investigation conducted by the Inspector of Police, Nanguneri police station, from March 3 to March 7, was headed in a particular direction, it took a turn towards the communal clash angle from March 7, after the Superintendent of Police handed over the investigation to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nanguneri Division.

“The investigation has been conducted in a casual manner, without even finding out the real cause behind the killings. From the material collected by the investigating agency, I could not find out the real reason for the incident, and even the reasons projected by the investigating agency, are illogical and not supported by material evidence,” observed Justice Pugalendhi.