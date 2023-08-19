Nanguneri attack victim recovering well post surgery

CHENNAI: The 17-year-old-boy attacked in Nanguneri who was operated by a three member committee of doctors recently, is recovering well at the hospital, doctors said on Saturday. The doctors have removed the plaster of paris casts and the remaining ones would be removed after a few weeks to evaluate the functioning.

The team of doctors led by Dr Sridevi, head of the department of plastic surgery, Dr Sridhar, hand surgeon from the Department of Plastic Surgery and Professor Dr P Mahesh, medical superintendent of Stanley Medical College and Hospital operated on the boy on August 14, 2023.

"So far, we have seen a positive development in his health. The required procedures were performed on the boy and the recovery of the wounds is happening at its usual pace. The plaster of paris casts were placed to ensure recovering without any disruption due to usual movements. We will be removing the paster of paris casts in a few weeks, based on the recovery to evaluate the functioning of the hands, " said Dr P Mahesh, medical superintendent at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

The surgeons are saying that the repair of the damaged tendons and tissue has been done and only after the cast is removed, we will know how well the tissues have joined. "We will have to give some time for the tissues to recover. The infection due to the injury and other issues are also there and are being treated simultaneously. For the functional recovery, we will also be doing physiotherapy for proper recovery. He is also doing well mentally now, " said Dr Mahesh.

His sister, who also incurred several injuries on her hand has also recovered well and would be discharged soon.