NAMS honours SRIHER scholar eminent scientist

CHENNAI: Dr Murugesan Arumugam, Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Pharmacy, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), has been elected as an Eminent Scientist Member of the prestigious National Academy of Medical Sciences (India).

Known for his impactful research in drug discovery and migraine pathophysiology, Murugesan was among the earliest researchers to propose an autoimmune link to migraines.

His ongoing work focuses on innovative solutions for nicotine addiction and detoxification. A recipient of notable national and international research awards, he also contributed evidence-based inputs for COVID-19 policy during the pandemic.