Name full-time DGP to build L&O confidence: Cong leader

CHENNAI: Pointing to a 40% increase in crimes against women in Tamil Nadu between 2019 and 2021, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar on Tuesday condemned the sexual assault of a college student near Coimbatore International Airport and urged the State government to ensure swift justice and appoint a full-time Director General of Police (DGP).

In a post on X, Chodankar said he was “deeply shocked and pained” by the incident and prayed for the victim’s complete recovery. He said the assault underscored the urgent need for stronger vigilance and collective responsibility to safeguard women’s safety.

“If such a crime can occur near a secure zone, it underscores the urgent need for stronger vigilance and collective responsibility,” he wrote.

Citing official data, Chodankar noted that cases of crimes against women in Tamil Nadu had risen from 5,934 in 2019 to 8,501 in 2021 — an increase of over 40% in two years. He described the figures as a reminder that women’s safety must remain a shared priority for the government, police, and society alike.

Chodankar urged the Chief Minister to deliver swift justice, ensure full police accountability, and appoint a full-time DGP to restore public confidence in law and order.

He said the Congress party stood firmly with every woman in Tamil Nadu, reiterating its commitment to ensuring safety, dignity, and the right to live without fear.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said the assault was "alarming" and reflected a growing law-and-order crisis. "As a father of a daughter of a similar age, this incident worries me deeply. While the culprits have been apprehended, more needs to be done. A statewide crackdown on antisocial elements and known offenders is essential to restore public confidence," the Sivaganga MP asserted in a social media post.