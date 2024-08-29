Namakkal farmer injured as gun in booby-trap goes off

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old farmer was injured after a country-made gun went off in Namakkal on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Subramani from Kollimalai in Namakkal was into farming by taking a piece of agricultural land owned by Tamil Selvi near Erumapatti on lease.

Around 4 am, Subramani had gone to the farm, where a country-made gun kept tied in the farm in a way to open fire automatically to hunt wild boars, whenever an animal brushes on the rope, went off accidentally.

“Subramani received a gunshot in his right leg. As he cried out in pain, the family members rushed him to Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital. After first aid, he was shifted to a private hospital in Namakkal,” police said.

Following the incident, the Erumatti police seized the country-made gun. It is suspected that the gun was placed by a neighbouring farm land owner to poach wild animals. Further inquiries are on.