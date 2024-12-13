Namakkal farmer stages robbery drama, claims gang of six tied him, his two wives, stole 25 sovereigns & Rs 6 lakh

COIMBATORE: A farmer, who enacted a robbery drama in Kolli Hills in Namakkal has been taken into custody for inquiry.

Police said Thangaraj (50) a farmer from Pariyur village in Kollimalai claimed that a six-member gang, who came in two-wheelers, barged into his house and robbed 25 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 6 lakh cash after tying him and his two wives; Poongavanam and Saroja at knifepoint on Wednesday night.

Saroja’s daughter was married and residing elsewhere, while their son was studying Class 11 by staying in a residential school.

He also claimed that the burglars threw away their mobile phones into a water tank in his house, before fleeing away with jewels and cash.

The farmer informed the police that he managed to untie and also set free his wives. As one of his cell phones taken from the tank was working, Thangaraj told police that he managed to inform relatives, who then came to his house.

During a detailed probe by Valavanthinadu police, he gave contradictory replies and further grilling exposed his robbery drama.

An inquiry is under way to find the motive behind such a dubious act.