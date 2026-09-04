Namakkal: College bus driver held after four female students die in collision

The driver was identified as Praveen who had fled after the accident. Police registered a case under various sections, including those relating to rash driving and causing death, and remanded him in custody, according to Daily Thanthi.

The deceased were identified as Subitha Kalaiselvi (19), a second-year BSc student at Thiruvalluvar Government Arts College in Rasipuram; her sisters Nivetha (17), a Class 11 student, and Thanusree (12), a Class 7 student; and their relative Abinaya (11), a Class 6 student.

Nivetha, Thanusree and Abinaya were students of the Government Higher Secondary School in Elachipalayam. The three sisters were the daughters of daily wage labourers Shekar and Amudha of Sankarampalayam. According to the police, former district collector S Uma Shekar had sponsored Subitha’s education, considering the family’s financial status, as the father had been suffering from an ailment.