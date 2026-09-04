4 Namakkal girls, 3 of them sisters, killed after bus rams their two-wheeler

The deceased were identified as Subitha Kalaiselvi (19), a second-year BSc student at Thiruvalluvar Government Arts College in Rasipuram; her sisters Nivetha (17), a Class 11 student, and Thanusree (12), a Class 7 student; and their relative Abinaya (11), a Class 6 student. Nivetha, Thanusree and Abinaya were students of the Government Higher Secondary School in Elachipalayam.
The three sisters were the daughters of daily wage labourers Shekar and Amudha of Sankarampalayam.
According to the police, former district collector S Uma Shekar had sponsored Subitha’s education, considering the family’s financial status, as the father had been suffering from an ailment.
The police said Subitha, the eldest of the three, had returned from college and gone to pick up her two sisters and Abinaya from school.
On their way home, at the Sankarampalayam junction on the Rasipuram-Tiruchengode Road, Subitha was attempting to cross the road when a private college bus, heading towards Rasipuram, rammed the two-wheeler.
The impact threw all four girls off the vehicle. They sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, the police said.
The Elachipalayam police have registered a case and launched a search for the college bus driver, who fled the scene after the accident.