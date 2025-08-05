Nainar urges action to ensure Cauvery water reaches delta farmers

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday flayed the ruling DMK government over its handling of irrigation management, particularly in the Cauvery delta, and urged immediate action to ensure water reaches the tail-end regions.

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said, “Though water was released from the Cauvery on June 12, it is concerning that it has not reached the mouth of the delta in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Withering crops in these areas reflect administrative negligence.” He added that despite consistent rainfall and dam releases, water stagnation, poor drainage systems, and dry tributaries and canals continue to affect farming. “Crores of rupees are allocated every year, yet rivers and canals remain poorly maintained. While main rivers flow, their tributaries stay dry. This points to the inefficiency of the Water Resources department,” he said.

Nainar also criticised the state government for failing to strengthen irrigation infrastructure despite forming a dedicated department. “Chief Minister M K Stalin must understand that ignoring farmers’ concerns will have serious consequences. Irrigation systems must be improved on a war footing.”

The BJP leader further announced the BJP’s state-wide campaign “Neervalam Kaappom” to protect Tamil Nadu’s water resources, accusing the ruling DMK of mismanagement. “Tamil Nadu BJP has launched a campaign to save the state’s water bodies. The upcoming Assembly elections will mark the beginning of restoring Tamil Nadu from the misrule of the DMK,” he said. Nagenthran also reiterated that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the Cauvery reaches its endpoint for the benefit of delta farmers.