Nainar sees DMK behind Sengottaiyan's rebellion

COIMBATORE: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday wondered whether former minister KA Sengottaiyan was under the DMK's grip, referring to his rebellion against party chief Palaniswami.

Speaking to the media persons in Tirupur, the BJP leader said, "I suspect the DMK's role behind his statements." The ruling party might be influencing these developments, he said, pointing to Manoj Pandian from O Panneerselvam’s faction joining DMK.

Sengottaiyan said six of them had gone to talk with the BJP on AIADMK merger, but he hasn’t revealed who those six are or whom they met, Nainar questioned. "I am also unaware of whom he met or what exactly he discussed. So without clarity, it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment on the issue,” he said, while participating in an event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the ‘Vande Mataram’ song.

Taking a dig at TVK leader Vijay, Nagenthran said the actor had not even become a councillor, yet soon after launching the party, he claimed his primary opponents were the BJP and DMK.