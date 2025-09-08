Nainar says can’t take blame for TTV Dhinakaran’s actions, rejects plotting charges as baseless

MUMBAI: Days after AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran blamed BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran of plotting his exit from NDA, the saffron party leader wondered on what grounds the former ally made such charges.

“I don’t understand what Dhinakaran said,” Nagenthran wondered, adding that he can’t take the blame for the AMMK chief’s actions.

While addressing the media persons at Palayamkottai on Monday, Nagenthran said that there was no difference of opinion with the AMMK chief, a longtime ally of the NDA. “I had asserted many times that the AMMK will continue to be a strong ally of the NDA,” Nagenthran pointed out. He shared that he spoke with Dhinakaran over the phone on several occasions, but he did not express any discontent during such conversations.

Nagenthran asserted that he had always strived for the unification of AIADMK and had engaged in discussions with leaders to unite and unseat the DMK government. Efforts were also made through his party's high command from Delhi for the unification of the AIADMK factions.

He rejected arguments that the NDA is getting weaker day by day after the exit of some of the allies in Tamil Nadu, exuding confidence that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will secure a big win in the 2026 polls.