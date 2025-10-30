Cash for jobs: Anbumani slams government

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani came down heavily on the state government after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had found large-scale irregularities in the recruitment of 2,538 officers and engineers, where bribes between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh were allegedly collected per post.

The ED has written to the Tamil Nadu Police, urging them to investigate the matter, after discovering key evidence during searches conducted across the state between April 7 and 9.

"The recruitment was conducted through Anna University, and the ED claims that the bribe money was transferred through hawala channels to various destinations. Several senior politicians and top officials are suspected to be involved. The agency has also reportedly shared a 232-page document with detailed information on how the scam was executed and those behind it.

He alleged that the DMK government had deliberately engineered corruption in appointments and stated that with bribes of up to Rs 35 lakh per post, the total scam could amount to Rs 888.3 crore.