Nainar Nagenthran announces statewide protest on Nov 4

COIMBATORE: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran announced state-wide protests on Tuesday, condemning the sexual assault incident in Coimbatore.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore on Monday, the BJP leader said crimes against women are on the rise in Tamil Nadu.

“When the police are yet to find out the ‘sir’ involved in the sexual assault of a student on the campus of Anna University in Chennai, another incident had happened in Coimbatore,” he said.

Questioning the silence of Chief Minister MK Stalin in the sexual assault case in Coimbatore, Nainar Nagenthran said crimes are on the rise because of the rampant availability of drugs in Coimbatore.

“In Tamil Nadu, 18,200 sexual assaults, 6,000 murders, and 31 custodial deaths in police stations have been reported till May this year,” he said.

Later in the day, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan led a protest by holding a ‘fire torch’, condemning the police for their failure to prevent the shocking sexual assault incident in Coimbatore.