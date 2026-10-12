Nainar defends sharing dais with Modi, backs BJP’s Thiruvalluvar depiction; targets TVK over power cuts

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday defended his presence on the dais alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an official event in the city on Sunday, asserting that the joint inauguration of a Metro Rail stretch by PM Modi and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay demonstrated cordial Centre-State relations. He also defended the BJP’s depiction of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar at its headquarters and criticised the ruling TVK over power cuts, law and order and the handling of nurses’ protests.
Responding to criticism over his presence on the dais during Sunday’s event, Nainar questioned whether the issue deserved attention when the State was grappling with power shortages.
“Is my sitting on the dais the issue the country needs to discuss now? Those invited by VVIPs can sit on the dais,” he told reporters here, taking a swipe at Minister R Nirmalkumar for raising the issue instead of focusing on electricity shortages.
He said the joint inauguration of the Metro Rail stretch by Modi and Vijay was evidence of cooperation between the Centre and the State. The demands raised by the Chief Minister during the Prime Minister’s visit, he added, were also those of the Tamil Nadu BJP.
Defending the BJP’s depiction of Thiruvalluvar, which has been a subject of political controversy, Nainar said the party had installed a statue of the Tamil literary icon in a colour of its choice at Kamalalayam, its headquarters here.
“We have placed Thiruvalluvar in the colour we prefer at Kamalalayam. Those criticising us should say whether they have installed a statue of Thiruvalluvar in their own offices,” he said.
He also defended the shawl he presented to Vijay at the airport, saying it was a gesture of respect for the Chief Minister and should not be ridiculed by comparing it to a saree. Vijay had welcomed and seen off Modi in keeping with established protocol, he said.
Nainar made the remarks after a meeting of the BJP’s state core committee at Kamalalayam, attended by senior leaders, including Vanathi Srinivasan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Pon Radhakrishnan. The meeting adopted resolutions praising Modi’s 25 years in public life and discussed organisational growth and preparations for forthcoming by-elections and parliamentary elections.
Targeting the ruling TVK government, Nainar alleged that law and order had deteriorated and sexual offences had increased. He warned that power cuts could affect the entire State, including the Secretariat, and urged the Chief Minister and ministers to give the issue priority.
He accused the TVK of hypocrisy over nurses’ protests, alleging that it had supported their agitation while in the Opposition but was now using force to detain protesters.
Responding to criticism by the Congress over Modi speaking in Hindi and Rahul Gandhi in English, Nainar described Hindi as an Indian language and English as a foreign language. He declined to comment on the Thiruparankundram case, saying it was pending before the court.