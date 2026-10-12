Nainar defends sharing dais with Modi, backs BJP’s Thiruvalluvar depiction; targets TVK over power cuts

Responding to criticism over his presence on the dais during Sunday’s event, Nainar questioned whether the issue deserved attention when the State was grappling with power shortages.

“Is my sitting on the dais the issue the country needs to discuss now? Those invited by VVIPs can sit on the dais,” he told reporters here, taking a swipe at Minister R Nirmalkumar for raising the issue instead of focusing on electricity shortages.

He said the joint inauguration of the Metro Rail stretch by Modi and Vijay was evidence of cooperation between the Centre and the State. The demands raised by the Chief Minister during the Prime Minister’s visit, he added, were also those of the Tamil Nadu BJP.