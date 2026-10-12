BJP can't capture Valluvar by painting him saffron, says TVK

In a statement, the party’s IT wing said Thiruvalluvar belonged to all Tamils and humanity at large, and condemned attempts to associate him with a specific religious identity. “Thiruvalluvar, who gave the world the universal code of ethics, must not be confined to a particular religious identity by colouring his image saffron. We strongly condemn attempts to alter his identity,” the statement said.

Invoking the celebrated Thirukkural couplet, “Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum”, the TVK said the poet had championed equality and humanism and could not be claimed exclusively by any religion.

“Thiruvalluvar does not belong to any particular religion; he belongs to all humanity,” the statement said, accusing the BJP of using his identity as an instrument of divisive politics.