Nainar alleges massive Tasmac scam, links corruption to DMK’s election funding

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday flayed the ruling DMK government, alleging large-scale corruption in the state's Tasmac liquor operations and drawing parallels with the liquor scam in Delhi under Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing reporters after a BJP media wing meeting at the party headquarters, Kamalalayam here, Nainar Nagenthran said, "The Tasmac department has become a massive looting ground for funds that are being diverted to finance DMK's electoral campaigns. The main accused in the Tasmac scam, Ratheesh, shares close ties with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Tamil Nadu is now entangled in a liquor scam on par with the one in Delhi."

Nagenthran alleged widespread corruption in every tier of the Tasmac system — from tenders to bar allocations — and claimed that shops were illegally selling liquor at inflated prices during late hours.

"After 10 pm, Tasmac shops shut down officially, but liquor is sold illegally at Rs 100 to Rs 200 above the actual price. This is not just corruption; it's systematic exploitation, " he said.

The BJP legislative leader also urged the Centre to intervene and investigate the alleged scam.

"Corruption in Tasmac is unchecked, and criminal activities fueled by drug and liquor abuse are on the rise. The DMK government must be held accountable," he added.

Criticising the DMK's frosty relations with the Centre, Nagenthran remarked, "A good state government must maintain cooperative ties with the Centre to ensure timely fund allocation and effective governance. But DMK opposes every Central scheme. What do they actually support?"

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed outrage over the Arakkonam sexual assault case.

"The incident is deeply disturbing. The survivor has stated that over 20 women were similarly victimised. This, like the Pollachi case, reflects a deeply rooted culture of violence against women in Tamil Nadu," she said.