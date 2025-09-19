Nagpattinam school students take on Ozone awareness rally

CHENNAI: Students of a government-aided middle school in Nagappattinam district's Orathur village took on a rally to instil awareness in the public on the looming climate change and to educate themselves.

The students of Chidambaranar Aided Middle School in Nagapattinam, together with the department of Environment and Climate Change and the National Green Corps, celebrated an Ozone Day celebration under the Environment Education Programme (EEP). September 16 is marked as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

As many as 50 students of classes 7 and 8 held a rally and participated in a seminar on the importance of climate change.

K Balashanmugam, the coordinator of the school, said, "Every year, as part of an eco-club in schools, it is a practice to conduct necessary awareness and rally on climate change and other vital environmental topics. Hence, the rally was held, where students distributed awareness notices to the public as well."

During the rally, the students urged the public to plant more trees, reduce the usage of plastics, adopt alternative and recyclable products like cloth bags, adhere to cleanliness in public spaces, waste segregation at the source and consumption of healthy food habits.