Nagore Dargah Kanduri festival from November 21 in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: Preparations are under way at the world-famous Nagore Dargah ahead of its 469th annual Kanduri festival, which is set to commence on November 21 with the ceremonial flag hoisting.

Located in the Nagapattinam district, the Nagore Dargah is one of the most renowned Islamic shrines in Tamil Nadu.

The annual festival, celebrated in honour of Nagore Andavar, attracts devotees from across India and abroad. As part of the festival preparations, workers have started repainting and beautifying the Dargah premises.

The five minarets and the main entrance are being painted, and decorations are being installed along the corridors and outer walls.

The arrangements are supervised by the Dargah’s chief trustee, Muhammad Qazi Hussain Sahib, and the hereditary trustees, who oversee all maintenance and decoration works.