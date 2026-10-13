Nagercoil prison murder: CB-CID file chargesheet

The CB-CID investigation revealed that a prison warden assaulted Sabarivarman on the night of the incident after inmates told him that the victim was shouting inside the cell, demanding to meet his wife and children.

Meanwhile, the eight prisoners had gone for kitchen duty. When they returned, the warden allegedly instigated them to assault the victim again as he persisted in his demand to be allowed to go home.

The accused allegedly tied Sabarivarman’s hands and legs with a lungi and intensified the assault. When the victim managed to free his hands, the accused allegedly became furious, tore the lungi, tied him up again and continued the assault, which resulted in his death, the investigation further revealed.