Nagapattinam fishermen attacked and robbed by Sri Lankan pirates

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan pirates attacked Nagapattinam fishermen on Monday at midnight.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, Nagapattinam Serudur village fishermen were fishing in a piper boat last night in the sea south-east of Kodiakarai.

At that time, the Sri Lankan pirates who came there severely attacked the fishermen with iron rods and sticks. They looted items worth 2 lakhs, including GPS equipment, walkie-talkies, and nets, from the fishermen.

Murugan was injured in the attack by the pirates. Subsequently, the fellow fishermen who rescued him were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.