Begin typing your search...

Nagapattinam fishermen attacked and robbed by Sri Lankan pirates

They looted items worth 2 lakhs, including GPS equipment, walkie-talkies, and nets, from the fishermen.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 April 2024 3:22 AM GMT
Nagapattinam fishermen attacked and robbed by Sri Lankan pirates
X

Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 21 fishermen (ANI)

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan pirates attacked Nagapattinam fishermen on Monday at midnight.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, Nagapattinam Serudur village fishermen were fishing in a piper boat last night in the sea south-east of Kodiakarai.

At that time, the Sri Lankan pirates who came there severely attacked the fishermen with iron rods and sticks. They looted items worth 2 lakhs, including GPS equipment, walkie-talkies, and nets, from the fishermen.

Murugan was injured in the attack by the pirates. Subsequently, the fellow fishermen who rescued him were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Tamil NaduNagapattinam fishermen attackedSri Lankan piratesSerudur village fishermenKodiakaraiGovernment Medical College Hospital
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X