Nagapattinam collector launches direct sowing for samba cultivation

Inaugurating the initiative at Killukudi village near Kizhvelur in Nagapattinam, District Collector KJ Praveen Kumar said a target of 1.26 lakh acres of samba cultivation for the district has been fixed on par with the previous year.

“As per the availability of water, the farmers were advised to take up direct sowing of medium-term paddy this year and complete the direct sowing by September end. To satisfy the seed requirement, a stock of 2,248 MT certified paddy seeds is stocked in the district, and the farmers can avail 50% subsidy on seeds,” he noted.