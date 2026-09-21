No flow in Cauvery, better skip samba: Farm experts

“The current storage at Mettur can be used only for 40 days. El Niño might cause rainfall to fall short of expectations. As the outflow from Mettur stepped up to 12,000 cusecs on Sunday against 3,000 cusecs from the opening date of September 1, the storage would further decline,” said P Kalaivanan, Senior Agricultural Technocrat.

Explaining that a steady release of at least 22,000 cusecs could only flow upward towards the tail-end region and would not reach the irrigation canals otherwise, Kalaivanan said farmers dependent on river water irrigation should quit samba cultivation.

He suggested that farmers with adequate borewell facilities can go ahead, as the current flow into the rivers could have recharged the groundwater table. “The farmers who had already ploughed their lands should opt for direct sowing that would reduce the usage of water. The sowing should be completed by September 30; only then will the crops benefit from the ensuing North East monsoon,” Kalaivanan said.