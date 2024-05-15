Nagai MP Selvarasu’s body laid to rest with state honours

TIRUCHY: The mortal remains of Nagai MP S Selvarasu was laid to rest with full state honour and 21 gun salute at his home village in Tiruvarur on Tuesday. Political leaders and officials took part in the last rites in large numbers.

The four time Nagapattinam MP Selvarasu (67) from CPI passed away in a private hospital in Chennai after a prolonged renal ailment on Monday and the mortal remains was brought to his native village Sithamalli near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district.

Around 50,000 people took part in the funeral in which state honour and 21 gun salute was accorded in the presence of SP Jayakumar.

CPI national secretary Narayanan, state unit secretary R Mutharasan, DMK treasurer TR Baalu and various other leaders took part in the last rites. They spoke about the late CPI leader at the condolence meeting.