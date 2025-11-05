Naan Mudhalvan, Vetri Nichayam: Over 2,400 candidates shortlisted to implement State govt schemes

CHENNAI: To further enhance the Naan Mudhalvan and Vetri Nichayam schemes across the State, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) is in the process of appointing consultants, and has shortlisted more than 2,400 candidates.

A senior official from TNSDC said, “The Corporation is seeking individuals committed to contributing to the state’s skill development and youth empowerment goals.”

The consultants will play a vital role in ensuring programme quality, outreach, monitoring, and continuous improvement, thereby helping to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements. “The goal is to build a team capable of executing large-scale training, mentoring, and capacity-building initiatives that enhances employability and competitive exam readiness for students and youth across diverse regions,” he added.

The initiative requires professionals who are adaptable, focused on public service, and willing to work collaboratively to achieve inclusive growth and sustainable impact. “In the schemes, they will work as associate vice president, programme manager, senior associate, zonal account manager, project associate, programme executive, junior associate and young professional,” the official explained. “The associate VPs will facilitate to on-board industries in the service sector as skilling partners. Programme managers will represent Vetri Nichayam scheme in TN. National-level consultations with various government departments and senior associate consultants will be responsible for managing and executing various aspects of the assessment lifecycle.”

Additionally, zonal accounts managers will lead and oversee implementation of skilling programmes across districts within the region. Project associates will provide critical administrative and logistical support for conducting assessments across training centres.

Junior associates will provide hands-on involvement in the execution of educational or vocational training programmes at the institutional, district, or state level. The young professional will create district level management information system with reference to enrolment, centre capacity, assessment pendency, placement, finances, feedback details in the defined regions and districts.

“Applications from candidates are being scrutinised by an expert committee. Around 2,455 candidates are shortlisted, who will be further scrutinised to get the final list to work in Chennai and other districts,” said the official.